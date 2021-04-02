Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 13,027 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of BRT Apartments worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 32.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRT opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several research firms have commented on BRT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

