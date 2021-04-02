Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,135 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon bought 10,729 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.80 per share, with a total value of $1,499,914.20. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.71, for a total value of $139,118.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,875.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $889,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.68. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $156.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.