Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 34,191 Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Frank’s International worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Frank’s International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 213,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 35.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 406,162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Frank’s International stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI).

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.