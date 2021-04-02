Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,777 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Lawson Products worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Lawson Products by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lawson Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 9.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

LAWS stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. Lawson Products, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $469.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.