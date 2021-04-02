Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of SeaSpine worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,493,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in SeaSpine by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 441,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,359 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 133,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth $8,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $500.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. Analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPNE shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

