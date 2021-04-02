Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $53.04 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $315.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

