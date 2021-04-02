Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Titan Machinery worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Titan Machinery by 25.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $1,985,108.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,640 shares of company stock worth $2,378,942 over the last three months. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $596.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.