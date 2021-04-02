Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,484 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 88,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

