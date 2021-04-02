Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 17,085 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Farmland Partners worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $354.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

