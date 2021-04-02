Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,197 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

