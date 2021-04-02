Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $57,170,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $952,000.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $554,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.