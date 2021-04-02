Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Prothena worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth about $871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Prothena by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Prothena by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $989.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

