Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $394.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.