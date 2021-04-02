Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMBC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $360.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

