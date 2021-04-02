Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $44,098,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $294,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

GOCO stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

