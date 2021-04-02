Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 74,166 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $454,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

TACO stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $360.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

