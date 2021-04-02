Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 460,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

