Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Park-Ohio worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of PKOH opened at $33.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $418.16 million, a PE ratio of -144.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKOH. B. Riley raised their price objective on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.