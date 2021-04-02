Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 411.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of HBB opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

