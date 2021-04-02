Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Lakeland Industries worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 222,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 474.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.03. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $287,078.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

