Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.80 Million Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of The Manitowoc worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTW opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $714.94 million, a P/E ratio of -60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

