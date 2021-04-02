Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.82 Million Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 696,022 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after buying an additional 1,090,250 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,615,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,252,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $90,214. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $377.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

