Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 784.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $511.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

