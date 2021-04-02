Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Limoneira worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Limoneira by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 7,971 shares worth $135,759. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

