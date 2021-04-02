Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Atreca worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atreca by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 468,750 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in Atreca by 21.0% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 617,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 107,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atreca by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,504 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $41,252.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,865.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,741 shares of company stock valued at $903,352. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Atreca stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Atreca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

