Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Accel Entertainment worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 790,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 936.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 355,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.