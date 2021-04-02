Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.63 Million in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Praxis Precision Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $65,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $10,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,308,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

