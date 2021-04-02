Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.82 Million in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after buying an additional 961,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $24,229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,628,000 after acquiring an additional 580,711 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,158,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $7,330,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOS opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.15.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

