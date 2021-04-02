Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 132,179 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Vaxart worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vaxart by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.10 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $718.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

