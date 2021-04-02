Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 24,772 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of RGC Resources worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RGC Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of -0.47. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.