Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,040 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

