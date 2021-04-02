Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,382 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $3,240,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

