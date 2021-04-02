Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,916 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ARQT opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -3.22. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,255,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,149 over the last ninety days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

