Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Morphic worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Morphic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $929,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,563,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 14,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $897,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,691 shares of company stock valued at $21,444,965 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

MORF opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

