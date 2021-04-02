Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,245 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 59.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $898.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.