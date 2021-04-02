Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 103,014 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Entravision Communications worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 101.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 115,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $341.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

