Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,296 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Olympic Steel worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZEUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 300.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

