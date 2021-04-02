Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,290 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Immersion worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Immersion by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

IMMR opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 946,919 shares of company stock worth $11,687,490. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

