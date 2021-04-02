Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,006 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Cortexyme worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cortexyme by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $860,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,653,300 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $37.34 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

