Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DouYu International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

DOYU stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

