Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Ryerson worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ryerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NYSE:RYI opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.80. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

