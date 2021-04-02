Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,137,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 270,247 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 322,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,142,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

