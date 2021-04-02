BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.73

Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $10.56. BankFinancial shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 35,306 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.60.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BankFinancial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.