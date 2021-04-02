Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,357 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Banner worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

