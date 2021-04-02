Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 851,297,848 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £2.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.08.

About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 15% working interest in P2470 and P2478 offshore license; and 8% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as 8% working interest in PEDL330 and PEDL345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Baron Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baron Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.