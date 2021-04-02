Barr E S & Co. Has $29.04 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,412,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 633,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,977,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 11,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 106,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.55 and its 200-day moving average is $123.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.