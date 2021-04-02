Base Protocol (BASE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $199,277.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $199,277.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00064056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.48 or 0.00332819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.44 or 0.00759879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00089143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00030008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,445,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,380,000 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

