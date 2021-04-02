Basid Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Basid Coin has a market cap of $60.40 million and $1.15 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00280715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.00799852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00089689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,852,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

Basid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.