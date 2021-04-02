Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 88,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $84.32 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.87.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

