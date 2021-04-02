BeatzCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $6,302.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000496 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00037383 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

